Rahul Gandhi Fails to Measure Response to Bharat Jodo Yatra

In order to conceal the lack of political acumen in Rahul Gandhi, Congress measures the response to Yatra by the few hundred people who walk with him.

By Rakesh Raman

When you ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the performance of his Bharat Jodo Yatra (or Unite India March), he always says the response is very good. But he could never tell how he measures the response to the 5-month-old foot march.

In fact, a response to an activity can only be measured in relation to a target that the activity plans to achieve. When your Yatra does not have any target, how can you measure its response?

The bearded Congress leader has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra since September 7, 2022 from Kanyakumari. The Yatra – which is criss-crossing aimlessly different cities and towns of India – is supposed to cover over 3,500 kilometers to reach Kashmir in 5 months – by the end of January 2023.

Congress which is facing extinction actually began the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a last-ditch attempt to resuscitate the dying party. The Yatra is supposed to woo the voters in different areas of India for Congress so that it could put an end to its repeated defeats and win some elections.

But Rahul Gandhi and his toadies who travel with him falsely assert that the Yatra has no political objective. Rather, they claim that the daily stroll will innocuously highlight the issues such as inflation, unemployment, and religious hatred in the country under the regime of prime minister Narendra Modi.

This is an absurd argument because Congress itself does not have any strategy to combat these issues that are troubling 1.4 billion Indians. Congress has deliberately kept the objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra vague so that it should not expose the incompetence of Rahul Gandhi.

In order to conceal the lack of political acumen in Rahul Gandhi, Congress measures the response to Yatra by the few hundred people who walk with him. But Congress ignores the fact that this kind of thin crowd can even be seen around some snake charmers who keep showing their tricks in different streets of India.

While there is hardly any true media response to Rahul Gandhi’s insipid Yatra, a few ordinary Hindi YouTube channels – who are probably paid by Congress – keep praising Rahul Gandhi and his Yatra in repeated programs that lack content.

In today’s cut-throat world, the Key Result Areas or KRAs are specified to measure the progress of every worker or project in an organization. But Congress – which exists like a family fiefdom – has not fixed any KRAs for Rahul Gandhi and his Yatra so that he could say without any substantiation that the response to Yatra is good.

And that is what the ageing Congress leader is doing. He has been giving self-conceited assessments of Bharat Jodo Yatra to praise himself and his aimless venture. Actually, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a failure. Rather, an utter failure, which will not help Congress revive itself and win elections.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.