Religious Hate Crimes Rising Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: UN Chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been behaving as a church preacher instead of working as a capable administrator. He often issues condemnation statements and customary messages which are ignored by those who are supposed to follow them.

You don’t need a UN Secretary-General to deliver hollow sermons which can be delivered by every Tom, Dick, and Harry. Since Mr Guterres has completely failed in his position to maintain peace and safeguard the fundamental rights of people around the world, he must step down and the UN must be dissolved immediately.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says that the Covid-19 pandemic has been accompanied by a surge in stigma and racist discourse vilifying communities, spreading vile stereotypes, and assigning blame.

He delivered his message for the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, observed on 22 August.

Mr Guterres added that the right to freedom of religion or belief is firmly trenched in international human rights law and is a cornerstone for inclusive, prosperous, and peaceful societies.

“Yet, across the world, we continue to witness deep-seated discrimination against religious minorities, attacks on people and religious sites, and hate crimes and atrocity crimes targeting populations simply because of their religion or belief,” he said.

He urged the international community to address the root causes of intolerance and discrimination by promoting inclusion and respect for diversity, adding that the perpetrators of these crimes should be held accountable.

“States have the primary responsibility to protect the right to freedom of religion and belief. I have also made this a priority through initiatives such as a Call to Action for Human Rights, a Strategy on Hate Speech and a Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites,” he said.

“This extraordinary moment calls on all of us to work together as one human family to defeat a disease and put an end to hate and discrimination,” Mr Guterres advised.