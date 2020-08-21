United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré (file)
Americas Latest World 

Religious Hate Crimes Rising Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: UN Chief

RMN News , ,
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré (file)
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré (file)

Religious Hate Crimes Rising Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: UN Chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has been behaving as a church preacher instead of working as a capable administrator. He often issues condemnation statements and customary messages which are ignored by those who are supposed to follow them.

You don’t need a UN Secretary-General to deliver hollow sermons which can be delivered by every Tom, Dick, and Harry. Since Mr Guterres has completely failed in his position to maintain peace and safeguard the fundamental rights of people around the world, he must step down and the UN must be dissolved immediately.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says that the Covid-19 pandemic has been accompanied by a surge in stigma and racist discourse vilifying communities, spreading vile stereotypes, and assigning blame.

He delivered his message for the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, observed on 22 August.

Mr Guterres added that the right to freedom of religion or belief is firmly trenched in international human rights law and is a cornerstone for inclusive, prosperous, and peaceful societies.

“Yet, across the world, we continue to witness deep-seated discrimination against religious minorities, attacks on people and religious sites, and hate crimes and atrocity crimes targeting populations simply because of their religion or belief,” he said.

He urged the international community to address the root causes of intolerance and discrimination by promoting inclusion and respect for diversity, adding that the perpetrators of these crimes should be held accountable.

“States have the primary responsibility to protect the right to freedom of religion and belief. I have also made this a priority through initiatives such as a Call to Action for Human Rights, a Strategy on Hate Speech and a Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites,” he said.

“This extraordinary moment calls on all of us to work together as one human family to defeat a disease and put an end to hate and discrimination,” Mr Guterres advised.

Support Independent Fearless Journalism

In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.

In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below. 

You also can select any of the Payment Methods:

Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.

PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $10.00

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

António Guterres, Secretary-General-designate of the United Nations, takes the oath of office for his five-year term, which begins on 1 January 2017. The oath was administered by Peter Thomson, President of the 71st session of the General Assembly. UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe

Can New Chief António Guterres Make UN a Relevant Outfit?

RMN News Comments Off on Can New Chief António Guterres Make UN a Relevant Outfit?
High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein. UN Photo/Pierre Albouy

UN Rights Chief Concerned Over State of Emergency in Turkey

RMN News Comments Off on UN Rights Chief Concerned Over State of Emergency in Turkey
The Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Justice H.L. Dattu addressing at the Valedictory Session of the two-day National Seminar on Good Governance, Development and Human Rights, organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in New Delhi on September 22, 2017. (file photo). Courtesy: PIB

UN Experts Demand the Release of Human Rights Defender Saibaba in India

RMN News Comments Off on UN Experts Demand the Release of Human Rights Defender Saibaba in India