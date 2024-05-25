Official Portrait of NATO Allies. Photo: NATO
The Netherlands to Host 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague

Official Portrait of NATO Allies. Photo: NATO

NATO Summits are occasions for Allied leaders to take decisions on important issues facing the Alliance. 

The 2025 NATO Summit will be held at the World Forum in The Hague, the Netherlands, from 24 to 26 June 2025. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “I am pleased to announce that the 2025 NATO Summit will be held at the World Forum in The Hague from 24 to 26 June 2025. We are grateful to the Netherlands for agreeing to host this meeting for the first time. The Netherlands is a founding member of NATO and makes critical contributions to the deterrence and defence of the Alliance. At our Summit, Leaders will make decisions to continue to adapt and strengthen our Alliance for a rapidly changing security environment. Together, we are stronger and safer in NATO.”

Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot and the Mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, confirmed the date and location on 24 May 2024.

NATO Summits are occasions for Allied leaders to take decisions on important issues facing the Alliance. The 2024 NATO Summit will be held in Washington, D.C. from 9 to 11 July. Courtesy: NATO

