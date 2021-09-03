The Real Anthony Fauci: How Fauci Profits from Sickness

Fauci uses the financial clout at his disposal to wield extraordinary influence over hospitals, universities, journals and thousands of influential doctors and scientists.

Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will release his new book — “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” on November 9.

According to the author, as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci dispenses $6.1 billion in annual taxpayer-provided funding for scientific research.

“The research I conducted for my new book exposes how Fauci’s gargantuan yearly disbursements allow him to dictate the subject, content and outcome of scientific health research across the globe,” says Robert.

He adds that these annual disbursements also allow Fauci to exercise dictatorial control over the army of “knowledge-and-innovation” leaders who populate the “independent” federal panels that approve and mandate drugs and vaccines — including the committees that allowed the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Covid-19 vaccines.

Fauci uses the financial clout at his disposal to wield extraordinary influence over hospitals, universities, journals and thousands of influential doctors and scientists — whose careers and institutions he has the power to ruin, advance or reward.

These are the same doctors who appear on network news shows, publish on the op-ed pages of influential media, and craft and defend the pharmaceutical cartel’s official narratives.

Fauci only rarely performs NIAID’s traditional mission of researching the causes behind the exploding epidemics of allergic and autoimmune diseases — as evidenced by the fact that under his watch, the chronic diseases Congress charged NIAID with preventing rose from 1.8% among children when Fauci came to NIAID in the 1960s, to 54% today, when obesity is factored in.

Instead of addressing the rise in chronic diseases, Fauci transformed NIAID from a world-class regulator into a product incubator for Big Pharma by developing new drugs and vaccines for which he, his agency and his employees often share patents and royalties.

For example, according to Robert, Fauci and four of his hand-selected deputies will partake with Moderna in millions of dollars in royalties from sales of Moderna’s Covid vaccine — which was co-developed by Moderna and NIAID.

Fauci has made himself the leading proponent of “agency capture” — the subversion of democracy and public health by the pharmaceutical industry.

As “The Real Anthony Fauci” reveals, Fauci has steadily failed upward. His legacy is a nation that uses increasingly more pharmaceuticals, pays nearly three times more for prescription drugs than people in dozens of other countries, and has worse health outcomes and a sicker population than other wealthy nations.

Today, prescription drugs — many developed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) during Fauci’s tenure at the NIH’s NIAID — are America’s third leading cause of death.

“My book also reveals how Fauci and his cohorts in Pharma profit handsomely from sickness — but not so much from good health,” Robert said.