IIT Graduates Not Able to Find a Job: Report

The opposition political parties often blame the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi for the job market crisis.

By Rakesh Raman

As unemployment is increasing drastically in India, a new report reveals that even the students of the premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) are not able to get jobs.

The IIT Delhi, for example, said in an RTI reply that about 22% of its students who registered for placement between 2019 and 2023 could not secure a job.

In a report of today (April 22, 2024) published in The Hindu, it is said that the number of IIT students who could find employment in 2024 is about 40%. In other words, 60% of students fail to get a job even after their IIT education.

It is also reported that the average salaries for IIT graduates have remained stagnant with no raise in the past 4 years. Another report of April 7 in The Economic Times states that many IIT students grapple with a tough job market as they face placement challenges and lower remuneration.

The situation is equally bad for all IITs and even for Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). For example, reports suggest that IIT Bombay faces 36% graduate unemployment soon after IIM Lucknow and BITS Pilani seek alumni help for placements.

The opposition political parties often blame the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi for the job market crisis. However, the main reason for unemployment is the poor quality of education in Indian schools, colleges, and universities.

The education being imparted in all types of educational institutes is so irrelevant and obsolete that it is not required at all in any government or private organization. That is why people with even higher education degrees of graduation or post-graduation remain jobless.

The young people are the worst hit. A recent research report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD) reveals that India’s youth account for almost 83% of the unemployed workforce.

Today, almost all educated students are not employable and most of them are not even trainable. School education is particularly responsible for the poor education standards at college and university levels.

Since the fundamentals of education in schools are quite weak, students are not able to learn contemporary subjects in colleges and universities while there is a huge gap between the students’ learning and the requirements of the job market.

As students, parents, teachers, and policy makers are not willing to change the obsolete syllabuses and old pedagogical methods, students are suffering as they are not getting jobs. The employers do not need job seekers who have studied any of these irrelevant topics in their schools or colleges.

Rather, they need workers who are fully skilled in modern areas of studies and who are trained to handle any work during their employment even if they have not learnt it during their years in schools and colleges.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.