Truckers’ Protests Against Covid Vaccination Intensify in Canada

By RMN News Service

The mayor of Canada’s capital Ottawa declared a state of emergency on February 6 as the local authorities have failed to control truckers who launched a protest a week ago against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination and other restrictions.

Mayor Jim Watson said the city was “completely out of control”, with demonstrators outnumbering police. ”Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” Watson said in a statement issued on February 6.

As the truckers have blocked parts of Ottawa with vehicles and makeshift tents, the Ottawa Police Service claims that it has made multiple arrests in relation to several enforcement actions related to the ongoing demonstration.

Christened the “Freedom Convoy,” the movement began as protests by truckers opposed to the vaccine requirements when crossing the U.S.-Canadian border. However, it is now spreading in other areas of Canada as a broader opposition to the government of prime minister (PM) Justin Trudeau.

As the Canadian government – like other governments of the world – has failed to establish the safety and efficacy of the Covid vaccines, most people in the world are hesitant to get vaccinated. The governments in different parts of the world are administering vaccines blindly and in a haste just to protect their political positions.

The protesting truckers and their supporters assert that the protests will continue until the Covid-related restrictions are lifted.