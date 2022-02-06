Despite Vaccination, U.S. Covid Death Toll Crosses 900,000

Even if there is a single event of death or health complications after vaccination, the entire population will be terrified and avoid vaccines.

At least 900,000 people have died in the U.S. as of February 4, 2022 despite some aggressive Covid-19 vaccination programs being imposed by the Biden Administration.

As the U.S. President Joe Biden has failed completely to control the coronavirus calamity, he is trying to find excuses to hide his own failures. He wants people to believe that coronavirus is spreading in the country because of people’s reluctance to get vaccinated instead of the failure of his administration.

Biden refuses to accept the fact that the Covid vaccines have hardly any impact in preventing the virus. These vaccines are being promoted by the pharmaceutical mafia in connivance with corrupt politicians and bureaucrats including the UN officials who are spreading misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines.

They are not telling the truth that vaccines are totally ineffective and that is why the Covid-19 cases and deaths are increasing rapidly across the world. In order to promote vaccines of the pharmaceutical companies which secretly fund or bribe politicians, Biden and his clique of dishonest officials do not keep and release the true data related to the adverse effects of vaccines on the vaccinated people.

The Biden Administration officials – as well as other world governments – also do not have any real data to substantiate their claims on the effectiveness of vaccines which are being blindly imposed on people who do not want to get vaccinated. Biden and other politicians have failed to explain the phenomenon of why even fully vaccinated people are getting infected.

Although India is the most infected country in the world, the U.S. continues to top the official Covid disaster charts because India headed by an autocrat prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi coceals the actual data of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Now Biden is blaming the U.S. citizens who are hesitant to get vaccinated because of reported cases of side effects and deaths after vaccination. While the Biden Administration is virtually forcing people to get vaccinated, its own drug regulators are warning of serious health complications of vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in July last year revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness, or in the most severe cases, paralysis.

The cases of deaths and adverse effects after vaccination are increasing because these are untested vaccines released in a haste on experimental basis under the emergency use authorization (EUA). These dubious vaccines are being administered to gullible citizens.

Since there is hardly any mechanism to monitor and record the adverse events after vaccination, politicians like Biden are hoodwinking the citizens while hiding facts about the vaccines and their efficacy. The cunning politicians are saving their own political positions by blaming ordinary citizens who are reluctant to get vaccinated because of the lack of data about the efficacy and effects of vaccines.

The politicians, in fact, want the virus to persist because it gives them an opportunity to use (or embezzle) trillions of dollars being allocated for recovery. There is also a probability that corrupt politicians are working hand in glove with global drug cartels and together they may be behind the spread and perpetuity of the infection.

As the number of cases are increasing where people are getting infected or falling sick after receiving the vaccines, the debate must shift from vaccine distribution to vaccine safety. Many people are hesitant to get vaccinated because of the confusion around the role of vaccines.

Let’s understand the vaccine hesitancy with this illustration. If you ask, say, a group of 100 people to consume a medicine after telling them that only one person may die after consuming it, none will be willing to take that medicine. That is the reason that millions of people in different parts of the world are running away from vaccines.

Then why should Biden and his administration ask healthy people to get vaccinated and face the adverse consequences of vaccines? Even if there is a single event of death or health complications after vaccination, the entire population will be terrified and avoid vaccines.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump – who was an authoritarian ruler – kept blaming China erratically for spreading coronavirus in the U.S. Similarly, instead of dealing with the disaster truthfully, Biden has started blaming unvaccinated people for the increase in the number of Covid cases and deaths in the country. Thus, there is no difference between Trump and Biden. If Trump was telling lies, Biden is hiding the truth.

