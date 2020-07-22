Trump Calls it China Virus, Pelosi Calls it Trump Virus

By RMN News Service

In order to hide his incompetence to control the coronavirus (Covid-19) transmission and deaths in America, President Donald Trump has been baselessly blaming China for spreading the virus. He calls it China virus to hoodwink the voters by falsely indicating that the deaths are happening because of China.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) corrected Trump today to call it “Trump virus” because Trump has been ignoring the infection that has killed nearly 150,000 Americans so far while 4 million people are already infected. These are official figures; the actual numbers of Covid cases and deaths are supposed to be higher.

In an interview with CNN, Pelosi said that Trump has still not made arrangements for testing and protecting the medical staff in hospitals. That’s why, she added, America is far behind in tackling the Trump virus.

One of the reasons we are so far behind in our response to the #TrumpVirus? We don’t have the equipment we need to test, process results, and protect our frontline workers. The President must make full use of the Defense Production Act immediately. #SitRoom pic.twitter.com/L2tBKjJlBD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 22, 2020

“One of the reasons we are so far behind in our response to the Trump Virus: We don’t have the equipment we need to test, process results, and protect our frontline workers. The President must make full use of the Defense Production Act immediately,” Pelosi said.

The Act gives the federal government broad authority to direct private companies to meet the needs of the national defense. Trump, claiming to be a “wartime president,” had said that he would use the law to arrange sufficient resources to deal with coronavirus.

But, as Pelosi said, Trump failed to arrange resources and for want of testing facilities and hospital gear such as personal protective equipment (PPE), the Covid cases and deaths are increasing.