Trump-Led Mob Violence Is a Case of Failed Revolt
By RMN News Service
The Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, has described Wednesday’s (January 6) mob violence in the U.S. as a failed insurrection.
Several thousand protesters invaded the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, the heart of American democracy and home to the House of Representatives and the Senate, after being addressed by President Donald Trump and his supporters outside the White House.
After the November 3 election that Joe Biden has won, Trump and his violent supporters have been making false claims of election rigging.
According to a UN report, law enforcement officers were overwhelmed, and amidst scenes of mob violence and clashes with police, seen across the world on television, one woman was reportedly shot and killed inside the Capitol.
Later the building was cleared and legislators resumed the certification hearings amidst an effort by a Republican minority to deny the victory of President-Elect Joe Biden.
A spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said that the UN chief is saddened by the events at the US Capitol in Washington DC, on Wednesday.
“In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” the UN chief said.
