U.S. Demands Release of Jailed Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny

The United States says it is deeply concerned by the Russian Government’s escalating, arbitrary interference with Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s rights.

In a statement issued on September 9, the U.S. Department of State said prison authorities have interfered with Navalny’s preparation of his defense and ability to communicate freely with his counsel, including through supervision of his meetings and imposed delays in the exchanges of documents between Navalny and his lawyers.

This interference, according to the statement, along with his repeated diversion to solitary confinement for minor alleged infractions, is further evidence of politically motivated harassment.

The U.S. statement adds that Navalny’s arrest upon return to Russia was already shameful, but the Russian Government’s insistence on harassing him further only highlights its insecurity and fear of those who speak the truth.

“We once again join Navalny’s family, colleagues, and supporters around the world in calling for his immediate release,” the U.S. said in its statement.

Navalny is currently serving a prison sentence after recovering from an assassination attempt, which was allegedly made with orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin. In June 2021, the Russian government had also outlawed Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) by declaring it an “extremist” outfit. Navalny’s FBK has already been declared a “foreign agent” under another draconian law.

The hostile action against Navalny has been taken despite a slew of sanctions and censure statements by the U.S. and European leaders against Russia. It is alleged that after sending him to jail under frivolous charges, the Russian regime is slowly trying to murder Navalny, who is serving a torturous prison sentence near Moscow.

As Navalny, 46, is perhaps the only leader who can challenge Putin’s attempt to rule forever, it is believed that the Putin regime is trying to kill him slowly in jail. Putin has signed a new legislation that will allow him to stay in power until 2036, while his second consecutive and fourth overall presidential term ends in 2024.