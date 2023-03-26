U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Election Commission of Belarus

The imposition of sanctions is a weak punishment, which is ignored by the authoritarian nations.

The United States says it continues to promote accountability for the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime’s violence surrounding the fraudulent August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, its ongoing brutal crackdown against the pro-democracy movement and other elements of Belarusian society, its flagrant human rights abuses, and its facilitation of the Russian Federation’s illegal war against Ukraine.

Futile Sanctions The imposition of sanctions is a weak punishment, which is ignored by the authoritarian nations. In the past, countries such as Belarus, Myanmar, Cuba, China, Russia, and North Korea have been sanctioned, but authoritarianism and human rights violations have only increased in these countries. ~ Rakesh Raman

Specifically, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated on March 24 two state-owned enterprises; Open Joint Stock Company Belarusian Automobile Plant and Open Joint Stock Company Minsk Automobile Plant. Further, Treasury is re-designating the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus and designating seven members of the Commission.

The Department of State announced actions to impose visa restrictions on an additional 14 individuals under Presidential Proclamation 8015 for their involvement in undermining democracy in Belarus. Specifically, these individuals include regime officials involved in policies to threaten and intimidate Belarusians exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

These actions further align the United States with actions taken by its partners and Allies. The United States says it will continue to impose costs on the regime and those who support it for their repression of the people of Belarus, and the regime’s ongoing support for Russia’s unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine.