U.S. Presidential Election: Trump Says Second Win Is a Lot Easier

By RMN News Service

President Donald Trump has claimed that his second-term victory in the presidential election will be a lot easier, as he faces Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the November election.

Trump has made some changes in his campaign management team, promoting Bill Stepien to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who handled Trump’s digital data work in the 2016 election will continue in his position as a Senior Advisor to the campaign.

[ New Editorial Section – U.S. Election: The Ultimate Presidential Fight ]

“Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together. This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines, and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!” Trump tweeted today.

However, Trump did not mention the catastrophic damage that coronavirus is causing in the U.S. It is believed that the virus is killing thousands of Americans because Trump failed to handle the pandemic effectively.

With nearly 3.5 million coronavirus cases and 140,000 reported deaths, the U.S. under the Trump administration continues to be the worst-affected nation in the world.

Coronavirus is going to be a major factor that will decide the outcome of the election scheduled to take place on November 3.