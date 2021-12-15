Children demonstrating in the streets of New Delhi so that the Indian government should protect them from dust pollution, noise pollution, and air pollution of extended FAR construction activity in occupied housing societies. Photo and Campaign by Rakesh Raman [ Click the photo to know the details. ]
UN Committee Launches Project to Protect Environmental Rights of Children

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child will host a series of offline and online consultations and workshops.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child is taking a significant step to hold governments accountable for ensuring children live in a clean, green, healthy, and sustainable world. 

The Committee is inviting people from around the world to inform the General Comment on Children’s Rights and the Environment with a Special Focus on Climate Change (General Comment No. 26) – official United Nations guidance on how children’s rights are impacted by the environmental crisis and what governments must do to uphold these rights.

According to the Committee, children and young people worldwide have been calling on governments to take action on the environmental crisis, one of the greatest threats to children’s rights globally. Nearly 1.7 million children lose their lives every year as a result of avoidable environmental impacts. Millions more are being forced to leave their homes, missing out on school and suffering from disease.

The General Comment is being informed by the collective, from human rights institutions, Indigenous People organizations to United Nations agencies. Most importantly, it is being shaped by children and young people, especially from communities most impacted by the environmental crisis.

From December 2021 – October 2022, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child will host a series of offline and online consultations and workshops with the global community, including specific consultations with children and young people, to inform the General Comment launching in March 2023.

You can participate in this project to collectively build a powerful tool for children, young people. and their allies to ensure governments uphold children’s rights and protect our planet. The first set of online consultations for children and young people will be launching in February 2022.

