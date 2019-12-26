Delhi Disaster Report 2019 Administrative and Political Downfall in New Delhi A Research Report on the Humanitarian Crisis in India’s Capital New Delhi

Lethal Pollution Killing People in Delhi

Facts About Pollution

1. A new IQAir AirVisual report, which covered 3,000 cities of the world, has revealed that Gurugram (a.k.a. Gurgaon) a suburb of the Indian capital New Delhi is the most polluted city of the world while 22 of the top 30 polluted cities are in India.

2. Delhi remains the most polluted capital across the world in 2018, as per a study conducted by the environment-protection organization Greenpeace. The air quality in the national capital region has been constantly deteriorating.

3. An interactive tool on the Breathe Life 2030 website shows a Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 level of 143 micrograms per cubic metre (annual mean) in India’s capital New Delhi. This is over 14 times over the WHO (World Health Organization) safe level of 10 µg/m3. Simply put, the people of Delhi are inhaling poison from the air.

4. Bureaucratic and political corruption is the main reason for lethal pollution in Delhi. While the corrupt authorities in Delhi are not taking any steps to tackle pollution, the distressed citizens have no other option but to leave the city.

5. It is now being observed that many people are running away from Delhi like refugees or Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). As a result, India is falling in the category of countries with large IDP populations – such as Syria, Colombia, Iraq, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria, and Somalia.

6. Delhi Government, the Indian Government, and the pollution-control agencies are not taking proper steps to control pollution because most politicians and bureaucrats in India are corrupt, uneducated, and careless.

7. As pollution in Delhi has reached alarming levels, according to University of Chicago research, the lifespan of Delhi-dwellers is shortened by more than ten years.

8. According to the findings of a new study released in 2018, nearly 15,000 people died prematurely in Delhi during 2016 from illnesses linked to PM 2.5 pollution. In other words, pollution is killing nearly 42 people everyday in Delhi.

9. The residents of Delhi are now facing an immediate threat from lethal dust and noise pollution as cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) are carrying out Floor Area Ratio (FAR) extended construction in the occupied housing complexes where millions of people – men, women, children, and senior citizens – are already living.

10. The extreme pollution in Delhi is being compared to the poisonous gas chambers used by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust for the genocide of millions of European Jews.

11. As pollution in Delhi / India is harmful to millions of Indians as well as people in other parts of the world with its impact on global warming and climate change, its lethal effect is equivalent to weapons of mass destruction.

12. The Indian government including bureaucrats and politicians are causing serious environmental damage which is harmful for the entire planet. Therefore, the global community including the UN and the U.S. Department of State and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) must impose strict economic, diplomatic, and trade sanctions on India. The Indian ministers, politicians, and top officials must be punished with travel bans on them and freezing of their assets, and they should be declared as environmental terrorists.

[ Research Report: Lethal Gas Chambers of India: Research Report on Pollution in Delhi ]

Dust Pollution: As construction dust includes cement particles, it is more harmful than ordinary dust in the atmosphere. If construction activity is carried out in localities where people live, dust pollution will cause serious, incurable diseases among them. The diseases include irritation in eyes, skin rashes, coughing, sneezing, hayfever, asthma attacks, and amnesia.

In order to inform the people of Delhi as well as the government, on this page Raman Media Network (RMN) will carry the relevant articles particularly about the pollution in Delhi.

You can read the following articles:

