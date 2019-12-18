UN to Host Anti-Corruption Conference in Abu Dhabi

The eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) – COSP8 – is being held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from 16 to 20 December 2019.

The Conference is expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including preventing and combating corruption, the review of the implementation of the Convention by States, asset recovery, technical assistance, and preparations for the special session of the General Assembly against corruption, to be held in 2021.

ANTI-CORRUPTION MAGAZINE

The Conference is stated to be the world’s largest anti-corruption gathering and brings together people from Member States, parliaments, inter-governmental organizations, civil society, the private sector, and the media.

The Conference will review the implementation of the UN Convention against Corruption, the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument and discuss preventing corruption, improved international cooperation to better tackle corruption and asset recovery.