UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption

The 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) on 9 December seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development. At its core is the notion that tackling this crime is the right and responsibility of everyone, and that only through cooperation and the involvement of each and every person and institution can we overcome the negative impact of this crime.

According to UNODC, states, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth alike all have a role to play in this. The 2022 IACD also marks the start of the efforts to mark the twentieth anniversary of UNCAC.

This is reflected by the theme of this year’s international day, “UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption”. Over the next year, culminating with IACD 2023, together with partners worldwide, stakeholders will be reflecting on a world made better thanks to the collective push afforded by the Convention and, crucially, what gaps remain to ensure this is a truly strong mechanism for the years ahead.

The hashtags #UnitedAgainstCorruption and #IACD2022 will be used on all digital platforms for the International Anti-Corruption Day outreach. The hashtag #UNCAC20 will be used to mark UNCAC at 20 starting on IACD 2022, throughout 2023 until IACD 2023.