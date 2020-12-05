UNESCO Invites Applications for Prize in Basic Sciences

UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences
The UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences aims to promote and honour excellence in the basic sciences, defined to include the disciplines of chemistry, physics, mathematics, and biology.

These subjects are supposed to be the foundation on which scientific knowledge can be propagated and which are fundamental to the advancement of innovation and sustainable development.

UNESCO invites the governments of Member States, the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) maintaining official partnerships with UNESCO, and others to propose individual candidates for the 2021 edition of the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences.

Awarded every year to two prize-winners, its purpose is to reward individuals for their major achievements in terms of development, diffusion, and international cooperation in the basic sciences, which had a significant transformational impact on a regional or global scale.

Each of the two individual prize-winners will receive a financial award of USD 250,000 as well as a gold medal and a diploma. All applications must be submitted online via dedicated template available on the Application Process’s webpage, by 15 March 2021, in English or French.

