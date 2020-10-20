Unity Anthem “We Are Family” Releasing in Response to Covid-19

Kim Sledge and the World We Want have partnered with WHO Foundation to re-record unity anthem “We Are Family” in response to Covid-19 and to focus on global public health needs.

A special edition cover of Sister Sledge’s timeless hit “We Are Family” will be released in a new and inspiring call for global solidarity to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and to generate proceeds to address the most pressing global health challenges.

The initiative is being launched by The World We Want, the global social impact enterprise, and Kim Sledge, part of the multi-Gold and Platinum recording music group, in benefit of the WHO Foundation, and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This new initiative, being launched ahead of United Nations Day on 24 October, will also be accompanied by a unique video and social media campaign, and sound a bold and hopeful call for solidarity, unity, and collaboration to promote and protect the health and well-being for every person on the planet.

The inspiration to release a special edition of the classic track came in March 2020 as communities around the world were left reeling from the impact of Covid-19.

“There are many people who motivated me to embark on this new initiative in support of making We Are Family come to life, and who are very dedicated to finding ways to conquer this crisis,” said Kim, a vocalist, philanthropist, novelist, songwriter, producer and Minister.

Using music’s universal power in bringing the world together, the #WeAreFamily campaign is focused on raising awareness on, and much needed resources for, addressing global public health needs, from emergency preparedness, outbreak response, and stronger health systems to promoting mental health and preventing non-communicable diseases.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, said: “We Are Family is more than a song. It is a call to action for collaboration and kindness, and a reminder of the strength of family and the importance of coming together to help others in times of need.”

The special edition of the classic We Are Family song will be released online for download on 9 November 2020 in conjunction with the opening of the World Health Assembly, at which Kim Sledge is also scheduled to perform the song alongside choral singers from New York to Tonga.

A portion of the song’s proceeds will be donated to the WHO Foundation to support the delivery of life-saving health services.