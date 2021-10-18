With the help of student volunteers, RMN Foundation founder Rakesh Raman explaining the benefits of modern alternative education to people in a street of Delhi.
Volunteers and Interns Invited to Work with RMN Foundation

RMN Foundation is working in different areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. 

RMN Foundation invites volunteers and interns who can provide their services on pro bono (unpaid) basis for the humanitarian activities that the Foundation carries out for the underprivileged sections of the society.

The field campaigns and in-person services of RMN Foundation were almost dormant during the past couple of years because of coronavirus (Covid-19). However, now the Foundation is planning to revive its work with the help of volunteers and interns.

The selected candidates will be considered for all organizational disciplines like student education, public relations, fund-raising, communications, counseling, field campaigns, events management, and others. Depending on their interest and availability, they will be provided training in different disciplines. 

You can click here to know the details and fill out your application form. You may also share this link with your family members, friends, and colleagues through email, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. so that they could also participate in this humanitarian project.

