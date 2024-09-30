Haryana Election: Is BJP Going and Congress Coming to Form the Govt?

Rahul Gandhi said that if Congress forms the government in Haryana, the women in the state will get Rs. 2,000 per month as an allowance.

By RMN News Service

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held an election rally today (September 30) in Haryana where the state election is scheduled to take place on October 5.

Held under the banner “Vijay Sankalp Yatra” at Naraingarh, Ambala in Haryana, the Congress rally attracted huge crowds from the state. Currently, the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly is being led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, with the slogan BJP is going, Congress is coming to the state, Congress leaders claimed at the Ambala rally that Congress will win the election to form the government.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP leader prime minister Narendra Modi is looting the citizens of India to fill the coffers of his capitalist friends including oligarch Gautam Adani.

[ Video: विपक्ष के नेता के रूप में राहुल गांधी अपनी पहली अमेरिकी यात्रा में कैसे विफल रहे? ]

He said that the money in ordinary citizens’ bank accounts is depleting and Adani’s bank account is swelling with money stolen from the poor while Adani does not do any work. “The Modi government is actually being run by Adani who spends money on Modi’s false promotion,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also said that if Congress forms the government in Haryana, the women in the state will get Rs. 2,000 per month as an allowance.

Among other pre-election promises, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress government in Haryana will pay the minimum support price (MSP) to farmers who have been protesting to get MSP.