Volunteers and Interns Invited to Work with RMN Foundation
RMN Foundation is working in different areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.
RMN Foundation invites volunteers and interns who can provide their services on pro bono (unpaid) basis for the humanitarian activities that the Foundation carries out for the underprivileged sections of the society.
The selected candidates will be considered for all organizational disciplines like student education, public relations, fund-raising, communications, counselling, field campaigns, events management, and others. Depending on their interest and availability, they will be provided training in different disciplines.
RMN Foundation will issue a certificate of participation to volunteers / interns who provide their services successfully to the Foundation for at least six months. Moreover, their brief profiles along with their photographs will appear on the volunteers’ page of RMN Foundation website. They can promote their work through this page among potential employers and target communities for their career and professional development.
You can click here to know the details and fill out your application form. You may also share this link with your family members, friends, and colleagues through email, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. so that they could also participate in this humanitarian project.
Contact
Rakesh Raman
Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]
Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4
Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India
WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email
