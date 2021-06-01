WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: WHO
Americas Latest World 

WHO Assigns New Labels to Covid Virus Variants: Alpha, Beta, Delta, Kappa

RMN News , ,
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: WHO
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: WHO

WHO explained that the new Greek alphabet names won’t replace the variants’ existing scientific names.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has assigned new simple labels to key variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, using letters of the Greek alphabet.

For example, the B.1.1.7 variant of concern initially identified in the United Kingdom, will be labeled now as “Alpha”. The one identified in South Africa will be “Beta”. 

Two Covid-19 variants first found in India have now been christened “Delta” and “Kappa”. It is believed that Delta, scientifically named B.1.617 or the “double mutant” variant, is more infectious and responsible for the ongoing surge in infections in India. 

Kappa, scientifically known as the B.1.617.1 variant, was found earlier in India while little is known about the impact of these variants and their response to vaccines.

According to WHO, the labels were chosen after wide consultation and a review of many potential naming systems. The UN health agency convened an expert group of partners from around the world to do so. They included experts who are part of existing naming systems, nomenclature and virus taxonomic experts, researchers, and national authorities.

WHO explained that the new Greek alphabet names won’t replace the variants’ existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information and will continue to be used in research.

“While they have their advantages, these scientific names can be difficult to say and recall, and are prone to misreporting. As a result, people often resort to calling variants by the places where they are detected, which is stigmatizing and discriminatory. To avoid this and to simplify public communications, WHO encourages national authorities, media outlets, and others to adopt these new labels,” the agency urged.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

WHO Mythbusters

WHO Social Listening Radio Tool to Aid the Covid-19 Infodemic Response

RMN News Comments Off on WHO Social Listening Radio Tool to Aid the Covid-19 Infodemic Response
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Photo: Joe Biden Campaign

Biden-Harris Transition Announces Covid-19 Advisory Board

RMN News Comments Off on Biden-Harris Transition Announces Covid-19 Advisory Board
NATO Response to Covid-19. Photo: NATO

NATO Scientists Study the Military Impact of Covid-19

RMN News Comments Off on NATO Scientists Study the Military Impact of Covid-19