WHO Chief Raises Concern Over Long-term Symptoms of Covid-19

With some Covid-19 patients reporting long-term symptoms, including damage to major organs, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged Governments to ensure they receive necessary care.

“Although we’re still learning about the virus, what’s clear is that this is not just a virus that kills people. To a significant number of people, this virus poses a range of serious long-term effects,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking in Geneva during the UN agency’s virtual press conference.

“The situation also underscores how herd immunity is morally unconscionable and unfeasible,” he added and described the Covid-19 symptoms that fluctuate over time as really concerning.

Listening to @PaulGarnerWoof, Martha Sibanda & @Lythb7 share their experiences & array of symptoms, it reinforces what a dangerous virus #COVID19 is. Governments must recognise the long-term effects of the virus & ensure access to health services for those patients. pic.twitter.com/02kMdwU6RV — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 30, 2020

They range from fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath, to inflammation and injury of major organs – including the lungs and heart, and also neurological and psychological effects. These symptoms often overlap and can affect any system in the body.

“It is imperative that Governments recognize the long-term effects of Covid-19 and also ensure access to health services to all of these patients,” the WHO chief said. “This includes primary health care and when needed specialty care and rehabilitation.”