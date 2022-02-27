WHO Concerned Over Escalating Health Crisis in Ukraine

WHO says it will continue to deliver care and support to the people across Ukraine affected by this crisis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is deeply concerned for the health of the people of Ukraine in the escalating crisis. The WHO believes that the health system must continue to function to deliver essential care to people for all health issues, from Covid-19 to cancer, diabetes and tuberculosis, to mental health issues, especially for vulnerable groups such as older persons and migrants.

“Maximum care must be taken by all parties to ensure that health facilities, workers, patients, transport, and supplies are not targeted. As part of WHO’s role to document attacks on health, we will continue to monitor and report such incidents,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO says it has for decades worked closely with health authorities across Ukraine and has a deep knowledge of the capacities and needs of the country’s health system.

“Today I released a further US$3.5 million from WHO’s Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE) to purchase and deliver urgent medical supplies. This humanitarian health support is expected to rise following further needs assessments. This new support complements the trauma and medical supplies which we prepositioned in health facilities,” said WHO Director-General.

