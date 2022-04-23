World Leaders Fail to Protect People of Ukraine

These world leaders who are sitting like parasites fail to understand that their weak sanctions and hollow condemnation statements could not save Ukraine and its people during the past 2 months of Russian offensive.

The leaders of NATO, U.S., and Europe have been holding meaningless talks among themselves to protect Ukraine from the Russian onslaught, but they could not take any visible steps to protect the people in Ukraine.

According to the UN Human Rights office of Ukraine, 5,381 civilian casualties in the context of Russia’s armed attack against Ukraine were recorded from 24 February—21 April. The UN office says that the actual toll is much higher, as it could not get the complete information of the damage.

Instead of protecting Ukrainians, the traditional world leaders start gossiping after every major attack by Russia. But they fail to take any effective action against the aggressor while the sanctions could never deter Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For one such futile conversation on 19 April, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participated in a secure conference call hosted by the U.S. President Joe Biden. The leaders aimed to address Russia’s latest offensive in the Donbas region of Ukraine, maintain severe costs being levied on the Kremlin, and coordinate on further support for Ukraine.

The call included British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, as well as the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The leaders condemned Russia’s current assault along the front line in eastern Ukraine, including heavy shelling which is causing even greater human suffering. The leaders stressed that President Putin must end the war immediately, and they agreed on the importance of imposing even higher costs on Moscow until he does so.

The NATO Secretary General updated his colleagues on work to reinforce NATO’s deterrence and defence, stressing that NATO will do whatever is necessary to protect and defend all Allies. He also briefed the other leaders on Allies’ work to provide Ukraine with further military, economic, and humanitarian aid.

