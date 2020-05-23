Yashwant Sinha Urges to Start Street Protests Against “Deaf and Blind” Modi Govt

A former India minister and social activist Yashwant Sinha has suggested that the opposition parties must start street protests against the “deaf and blind” government of PM Narendra Modi.

He is particularly concerned about the lackluster response that the Modi government has been showing toward thousands of poor migrant workers who are stranded on the roads because of coronavirus lockdowns.

In an angry tweet today, Sinha said that instead of requesting the government to help the poor workers, the opposition parties should come on the streets against the Modi government, as shallow statements will not suffice.

Opposition parties shd hit the streets instead of petitioning the govt which is deaf and blind to the suffering of the poor. Mere statementbazi will not suffice any more. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 23, 2020

“Opposition parties should hit the streets instead of petitioning the (Modi) government which is deaf and blind to the suffering of the poor. Mere statementbazi will not suffice any more,” Sinha tweeted today.

Sinha indicates that street protests can be held against the government by following social-distancing guidelines. In fact, he sat on a dharna at the Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday (May 18) and demanded the deployment of armed forces particularly to help migrant workers reach their homes.

Today, hundreds or thousands of poor labourers are walking on the roads to reach their villages as the cities in which they had come to work are closed because of repeated coronavirus lockdowns being abruptly imposed by PM Modi.

Meanwhile, a new documentary film has revealed the torture and persecution that the poor migrant workers are facing in India because of government’s carelessness in handling the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.