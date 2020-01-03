Young Learner News Magazine on School Education
Launched by the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation, the Young Learner news magazine covers school education and related issues. It helps students, parents, teachers, and policymakers understand the finer nuances of evolving education paradigm so they could constantly work to improve the quality of education. Currently, the Young Learner project is being managed by Rakesh Raman who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of RMN Foundation.
The main stories in the January 2020 issue of Young Learner are:
– India to Impart Vocational Education to School Students
– PM Modi Invites Students for Pariksha Pe Charcha
– UNICEF Photo of the Year: Garbage, the Children and Death
– Fly in the Sky – Technology Story
– National School Games Take Place in New Delhi
– Grave Violations Against Children in Conflict
– Robojit and the Sand Planet: Science Story for Students
– Quality of Education and Jobs in India
You can click here to download the magazine and share it with teachers, students, and parents so that they could support this knowledge-based project. It is also given below in digital format.
|Download Previous Issues of Young Learner
|January 2019
|February 2019
|March 2019
|April 2019
|May 2019
|June 2019
|July 2019
|August 2019
|September 2019
|October 2019
|November 2019
|December 2019
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past over 7 years despite enormous pressures.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.