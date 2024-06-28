ਕੀ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਜਾਣਗੇ? Will Sukhbir Badal Go After Completely Destroying Shiromani Akali Dal? Photo: RMN News Service
ਕੀ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਜਾਣਗੇ?

ਕੀ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਤਬਾਹ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਬਾਦਲ ਜਾਣਗੇ?

ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੇ ਟਕਰਾਅ ਦੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਬਾਗੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਦੇ ਅਸਤੀਫੇ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

Will Sukhbir Badal Go After Completely Destroying Shiromani Akali Dal?

This video explains the ongoing conflict in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as a number of party rebels demand the resignation of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Inset Image Courtesy: SAD

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

