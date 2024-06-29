Mark Rutte with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: NATO
NATO Allies Select Mark Rutte As Next Secretary General

NATO is a political and military alliance of 32 member countries from Europe and North America.

The North Atlantic Council decided on 26 June 2024 to appoint Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next Secretary General of NATO, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg. 

Mr Rutte will assume his functions as Secretary General from 1 October 2024, when Mr Stoltenberg’s term expires after ten years at the helm of the Alliance.

NATO is a political and military alliance of 32 member countries from Europe and North America. Its members are committed to protecting each other from any threat.

Courtesy: NATO

