ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਹੋ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਮੌਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਰੋਕ ਸਕੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ? Why Is Bhagwant Mann Government Not Able to Stop Deaths from Drugs in Punjab?
ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਹੋ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਮੌਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਰੋਕ ਸਕੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ?

ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਾਬੰਦੀਸ਼ੁਦਾ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਅੱਤ ਦੀ ਤਬਾਹੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੌਤਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ (ਸੀਐਮ) ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਲਾਹਨਤ ਨਾਲ ਨਜਿੱਠਣ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਕਮਜ਼ੋਰ ਕਦਮ ਚੁੱਕ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ, ਉਹ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਸ਼ਾਲੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਨ। 

ਰਾਕੇਸ਼ ਰਮਨ – ਜੋ ਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਪੁਰਸਕਾਰ ਜੇਤੂ ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਨਵਤਾਵਾਦੀ ਸੰਸਥਾ RMN ਫਾਊਂਡੇਸ਼ਨ ਦਾ ਸੰਸਥਾਪਕ ਹੈ – ਇਸ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹਾਨੀਕਾਰਕ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਕਦਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਸੁਝਾਅ ਦਿੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਸੰਬੰਧਿਤ ਲਿੰਕ ਹੇਠਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ।

This video explains the extreme destruction and deaths taking place in Punjab from banned drugs. While the Punjab Government of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann is taking some weak steps to combat the drug menace, they are not quite effective. 

Rakesh Raman – who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation – suggests some steps in this video to save the people of Punjab from harmful drugs. The related links are given below.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਰ:

https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/court-reveals-criminal-collusion-between-drugs-mafia-and-police-in-punjab/

ਵੀਡੀਓ: ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਕਾਰੀ ਔਰਤਾਂ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਮੌਤਾਂ ਲਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ ਠਹਿਰਾਉਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ: https://tinyurl.com/2nr3nz5s

Human Rights in Punjab: 

https://www.rmnfoundation.org/u-s-lawmaker-ilhan-omar-expresses-concern-over-human-rights-violations-in-punjab/

RMN News: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/rakesh-raman/

Drugs in Punjab Video: https://youtu.be/sbqIy88I_rE

Navjot Sidhu Video: https://youtu.be/KpJY-YZG6w8

Akali Dal Video: https://youtu.be/s_-xxxeCMek

Amritpal Singh Video: https://youtu.be/q6QAxmga2eU

Elections Microsite: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/evm-website-rmn

Farmers Microsite: https://rmnsite.my.canva.site/farmer-protest-website

Indian Courts: https://www.rmncompany.com/research-report-defective-e-filing-systems-of-indian-courts/

Supreme Court: https://www.ramanmedianetwork.com/supreme-court-succumbs-again-to-protect-adani-group-in-money-laundering-case/

RMN Foundation: https://www.rmnfoundation.org/

Donate: https://pages.razorpay.com/pl_GNxYweVwTnCBet/view

Inset Image Courtesy: Government of Punjab

