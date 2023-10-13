Court Reveals Criminal Collusion Between Drugs Mafia and Police in Punjab

By RMN News Service

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that there is a criminal collusion between Punjab Police and criminals in the drugs mafia. According to an NDTV report of today (October 13), the court rebuked the Punjab Government and the police for allowing the drugs trade to flourish in Punjab.

The judges said since the police personnel are not appearing as witnesses in drugs-related cases, there is a possibility that they are operating hand in glove with the mafia which runs the illegal drugs trade in the state. The judges asked the government and the police to take immediate action to combat the drug menace in Punjab.

Drug addiction is a major problem which is killing thousands of people – men as well as women – in the state. A 2022 study by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) revealed that over 3 million people consume drugs in Punjab, while the state government has failed to stop addiction.

It is alleged that the Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann – who belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal – is not willing to stop the illegal drugs business in the state.

In order to win Punjab election deceptively last year, Kejriwal made a false promise of combating the drug menace in just three months of forming the AAP government.

However, after a year of the Bhagwant Mann government, the drug situation has gone from bad to worse and lethal drugs are being openly sold in almost all parts of Punjab in collusion with police and other officials.

It is alleged that Bhagwant Mann is reluctant to stop drug addiction because AAP politicians are involved in this lucrative racket which is killing the youth of Punjab. The priority of AAP is to make money by hook or by crook in Delhi and Punjab so that the party could expand its operations unscrupulously in different states of India.