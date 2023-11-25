Research Paper: 20 Bitter Truths in the Indian Legal System

Since Indian lawyers and judges are working in a casual, free-wheeling manner, the Indian legal system is plagued by random judgments and long delays.

The digital courts are not functioning at all because India is one of the most backward nations in terms of technology adoption.

By Rakesh Raman

As a journalist and social activist, I run various environment protection, human rights protection, education awareness, and anti-corruption campaigns and also run a free anti-corruption community court “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi.

As part of my work, I keep interacting with dozens of lawyers, law officers, and law teachers. While I also write frequently about global legal issues, I have made the following observations after my first-hand experience with the Indian law fraternity during the past few years.

I have presented these observations in the Research Paper: 20 Bitter Truths in the Indian Legal System that I have compiled. You can click here to download the research paper which is also given below. You can share it with your friends and colleagues so that they could support this editorial initiative.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email