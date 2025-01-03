Blinkit Launches Quick Ambulance Service in Gurgaon

Although the cost to the patient has not been specified, a photograph shared by Dhindsa had an indicative price of Rs. 2,000 for hiring the ambulance.

By RMN News Service

A quick-commerce service Blinkit has launched its ambulance service for people in Gurgaon and promises to reach the customer in just 10-minutes of the call.

With his announcement on Twitter, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said on January 2 that the service will be made available immediately in Gurgaon with 5 ambulances, before it is expanded to other cities of India.

“You will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app and the ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections,” Dhindsa informed.

According to the company, each ambulance has a paramedic, an assistant, and a trained driver to deliver the highest quality of service in emergency situations. However, the company did not inform to which hospital these ambulances will take the patient who is availing the Blinkit service.

“Profit is not a goal here. We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term,” Dhindsa stated in his tweet.