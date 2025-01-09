Delhi Election 2025: Is Kejriwal’s Palace Bigger than Modi’s Mansion?

This article is part of our exclusive editorial section that covers Delhi Assembly election 2025.

By Rakesh Raman

The dirty Indian political arena is getting dirtier as the Delhi Assembly election is approaching and scheduled to take place on February 5. In the mud-slinging bouts between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the unruly politicians are accusing each other.

The BJP has been giving the details of the palatial house where former Delhi chief minister (CM) and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal lived. BJP alleges that Kejriwal splurged public money worth crores of rupees to build his house in a fraudulent manner.

In response, AAP leaders accuse BJP leader prime minister Narendra Modi of living in a palace-like home built with public money besides Modi’s extravagant habits of possessing costly clothes and accessories.

Today (January 8), a couple of AAP leaders accompanied by media persons and AAP workers held a demonstration in Delhi to compare the lifestyles of Kejriwal and Modi while police obstructed their movement.

[ वीडियो: क्या केजरीवाल का महल मोदी के महल से बड़ा है? ]

Instead of holding their campaigns to resolve public grievances such as filth in streets, water shortage, expensive electricity, bad school education, collapsed healthcare systems, massive corruption, etc., the AAP and BJP leaders are fighting like stray dogs on trivial issues. In fact, both Modi of BJP and Kejriwal of AAP are equally notorious, although their scales vary.

In order to hoodwink the voters, these days AAP politicians are spreading lies about their work through dishonest YouTube Hindi channels which are believed to be bribed to show AAP’s false rhetoric.

The third main party which is contesting the Delhi Assembly election is Congress, which is extremely slow and not quite visible in the field. It appears that the main contest is between AAP and BJP.

In the last Delhi Assembly election of 2020, the ruling AAP won 62 seats, BJP grabbed 8 seats, while Congress could not win even a single seat in the 70-member Assembly.

Note: This article is part of our exclusive editorial section that covers Delhi Assembly election 2025.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.