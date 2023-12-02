Oscars: Original Episode of ‘Abbott Elementary’ to Follow Live Telecast

Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time.

ABC has announced that “The Oscars” will air live coast to coast on Sunday, March 10, in a new earlier timeslot (7:00-10:30 p.m. EDT/4:00-7:30 p.m. PDT).

A 30-minute pre-show will lead into the live show (6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT/3:30-4:00 p.m. PDT), and immediately following, ABC will air an original episode of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series “Abbott Elementary.”

The telecast will also be rebroadcast in the Pacific Time zone in primetime after the live presentation. As previously announced, Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time.

Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is set to direct the telecast.

The 96th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – which hosts Oscars – is home to a global membership of more than 10,500 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders.