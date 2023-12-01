Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Aam Aadmi Party to Launch Mai Bhi Kejriwal Signature Campaign

RMN News , , ,

Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service
Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service

Aam Aadmi Party to Launch Mai Bhi Kejriwal Signature Campaign

By RMN News Service

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has planned to launch a signature campaign under the banner “Mai Bhi Kejriwal” (I am also Kejriwal) to communicate with people of Delhi.

As Kejriwal is expected to be arrested and jailed by the law-enforcement agencies for his alleged involvement in massive corruption scandals, the AAP campaign will ask people if Kejriwal should resign.

According to AAP, the “Mai Bhi Kejriwalcampaign will run from December 1 to 20 and cover 2,600 polling stations. Kejriwal’s party randomly believes that prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is trying to implicate Kejriwal in corruption cases.

While a number of AAP politicians are already in jail for their acts of corruption, it is expected that soon Kejriwal will also be jailed. On November 2, fearing arrest, Kejriwal refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had called him for questioning in the liquor scam case.

Meanwhile, in an online referendum, 79% respondents say that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign as he is allegedly involved in a number of corruption cases.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (file photo): Courtesy: Congress

Vijay Mallya Fraud Case: Rahul Gandhi Demands Resignation of Blogger Arun Jaitley

RMN News Comments Off on Vijay Mallya Fraud Case: Rahul Gandhi Demands Resignation of Blogger Arun Jaitley
Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India

Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India

RMN News Comments Off on Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India
Shatrughan Sinha with Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Shatrughan Sinha

Actor Shatrughan Sinha Quits BJP, Joins Congress

RMN News Comments Off on Actor Shatrughan Sinha Quits BJP, Joins Congress