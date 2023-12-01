Aam Aadmi Party to Launch Mai Bhi Kejriwal Signature Campaign

By RMN News Service

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has planned to launch a signature campaign under the banner “Mai Bhi Kejriwal” (I am also Kejriwal) to communicate with people of Delhi.

As Kejriwal is expected to be arrested and jailed by the law-enforcement agencies for his alleged involvement in massive corruption scandals, the AAP campaign will ask people if Kejriwal should resign.

According to AAP, the “Mai Bhi Kejriwal” campaign will run from December 1 to 20 and cover 2,600 polling stations. Kejriwal’s party randomly believes that prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi is trying to implicate Kejriwal in corruption cases.

While a number of AAP politicians are already in jail for their acts of corruption, it is expected that soon Kejriwal will also be jailed. On November 2, fearing arrest, Kejriwal refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had called him for questioning in the liquor scam case.

Meanwhile, in an online referendum, 79% respondents say that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign as he is allegedly involved in a number of corruption cases.

✍️ #MaiBhiKejriwal Signature Campaign की शुरुवात ✍🏽 1 Dec से 20 Dec तक सभी मंत्री, विधायक, पार्षद और पदाधिकारी 2600 Polling Stations में घर-घर जाएंगे 🚪दिल्ली में Door to Door Pamphlet दिया जाएगा, चर्चा होगी

❓Modi जी केजरीवाल जी को गिरफ्तार क्यों करना चाहते हैं?

❓क्या मोदी जी… pic.twitter.com/I5RirffoS2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 30, 2023