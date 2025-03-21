Pakistan Fares Better Than India in World Happiness Report 2025

India’s ranking places it behind several countries facing conflict, including Ukraine, Mozambique, and Iraq.

Finland has once again been named the happiest country in the world for the eighth consecutive year, according to the annual World Happiness Report. Released on the UN’s International Day of Happiness (March 20), the 2025 report assesses the quality of life in over 140 countries based on resident feedback, evaluating factors such as social support, health, freedom, generosity, perception of corruption, and gross domestic product (GDP).

While the top spot remains unchanged with Finland scoring an average of 7.74 out of 10, there have been shifts in the rankings further down the list. Notably, India has shown a slight improvement, moving up to 118th position in 2025 from 126th in the previous year’s report. Despite this positive movement, India’s ranking still places it behind several countries facing conflict, including Ukraine, Mozambique, and Iraq.

The World Happiness Report 2025 places a particular emphasis on the impact of caring and sharing on people’s happiness. This year’s issue investigates the benefits for both the recipients of caring behaviour and those who care for others. The report highlights that benevolence is “twice-blessed,” benefiting both givers and receivers.

Interestingly, the news report indicates that India excelled in social support, attributed to its strong community-focused culture and tradition of larger families living together. This aligns with Chapter 4 of the World Happiness Report 2025, which explores how household size and family bonds relate to happiness, noting that for most people globally, family is a source of joy and support.

The report suggests that Latin American societies, characterised by larger household sizes and strong family bonds, offer valuable lessons for other societies seeking higher wellbeing. The finding that people living alone are generally less happy than those living with others could partially explain the importance of family support in India’s happiness metrics.

However, the news report also points out that India scored poorly on the freedom factor, which assesses whether individuals feel they have choices in their society and if those choices lead to a satisfactory life. This suggests an area where India could potentially improve its citizens’ overall happiness.

Chapter 3 of the report highlights the importance of sharing meals for wellbeing, noting that dining alone is detrimental. People who eat frequently with others report significantly higher levels of life satisfaction. Chapter 5 focuses on social connections, especially among young adults, and the negative impact of underestimating peers’ empathy. Interventions that highlight the kindness of others can help bridge this gap and improve social connections and happiness.

Regarding other countries, Finland’s consistent top ranking is attributed to factors like wealth, health, social connections, social support, and a connection with nature, leading to a sense of contentment. Following Finland in the top 10 are Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and the Netherlands, often recognised for their strong social support systems and high standard of living. Costa Rica and Mexico have also entered the top 10, while the United States has dropped to its lowest ranking at 24th, and the United Kingdom stands at 23rd.

Among India’s neighbours, Nepal ranked highest at 92, followed by Pakistan at 109, and China at 68, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ranked lower at 133 and 134, respectively. Afghanistan remains the unhappiest country, largely due to the difficulties faced by Afghan women.

In conclusion, while India has shown a marginal improvement in its happiness ranking in the World Happiness Report 2025, it still lags behind many other nations, including some facing significant challenges. India’s strength in social support, likely due to its strong community and family structures, is a positive aspect highlighted by the report’s focus on caring and sharing.

However, the lower score on the freedom factor indicates a potential area for improvement to enhance the overall happiness and wellbeing of its citizens. The report’s broader findings on the importance of benevolence, social connections, and family bonds offer valuable insights for understanding the dynamics of happiness across the globe and within India.