Council of Europe Launches Campaign for the Safety of Journalists
As part of the Council of Europe’s Campaign for the Safety of Journalists “Journalists Matter”, a special seminar in Strasbourg is bringing together representatives of governments, police forces, press freedom organizations and associations of journalists to discuss the role of the police in ensuring the safety of journalists.
Participants at the two-day event (26-27 September) will seek to identify best practices for improving cooperation between journalists and the police on safety issues, especially at public protests and other events where journalists may be exposed to risks.
The seminar will encourage participants to explore concrete actions to protect journalists, thereby implementing the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers 2016 Recommendation to member states on the protection of journalism and safety of journalists and other media actors.
The event is supported by Germany, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Council of Europe, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Fundamental Law of the Federal Republic of Germany and the founding of the German Council of the European Movement.
Courtesy: Council of Europe
