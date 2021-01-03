स्कूल और कॉलेज की पढ़ाई है बेकार, इसीलिए तो पढ़े-लिखे भी हैं बेरोज़गार

स्कूल और कॉलेज की पढ़ाई है बेकार, इसीलिए तो पढ़े-लिखे भी हैं बेरोज़गार
How to Improve the School Education in Delhi
RMN Foundation – which is a humanitarian organization – is working extensively in the education sector, particularly to improve the school education systems.
As part of its ongoing education awareness campaign in Delhi, RMN Foundation has created a street play – चमेली की पढ़ाई – which highlights the problems in the current education ecosystem.
The campaign is being managed by Rakesh Raman who is a government’s national award winning journalist and social activist. He was running a free school single-handedly (without any support) to provide modern education to deserving children in a poor colony of Delhi.
He has interacted with hundreds of students and parents to understand the problems in the current education system in Delhi schools. He is planning to launch such schools again after the containment of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, you can know more about the campaign from the digital creation given below.
You are also invited to join and support this campaign.
Contact
Rakesh Raman [ Please click here to see the full profile. ]
463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4, Dwarka, Phase I
New Delhi 110 078, INDIA
Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email
