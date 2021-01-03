How to Improve the School Education in Delhi

स्कूल और कॉलेज की पढ़ाई है बेकार

इसीलिए तो पढ़े-लिखे भी हैं बेरोज़गार

RMN Foundation – which is a humanitarian organization – is working extensively in the education sector, particularly to improve the school education systems.

As part of its ongoing education awareness campaign in Delhi, RMN Foundation has created a street play – चमेली की पढ़ाई – which highlights the problems in the current education ecosystem.

The campaign is being managed by Rakesh Raman who is a government’s national award winning journalist and social activist. He was running a free school single-handedly (without any support) to provide modern education to deserving children in a poor colony of Delhi.

He has interacted with hundreds of students and parents to understand the problems in the current education system in Delhi schools. He is planning to launch such schools again after the containment of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, you can know more about the campaign from the digital creation given below.

You are also invited to join and support this campaign.

