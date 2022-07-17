ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੇਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਖੁਦਕੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼

ਲੋਕ ਇਹ ਵੀ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੂਜੇ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਚੰਗੀਆਂ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ।

ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ (ਸੀਐਮ) ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਰਿਹਾਇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ 14 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਭੁੱਖ ਹੜਤਾਲ ‘ਤੇ ਬੈਠੇ 11 ਬੇਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਤਿੰਨ ਨੇ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਖੁਦਕੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ।

ਟਾਈਮਜ਼ ਆਫ਼ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਦੀ 16 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ, ਤਿੰਨ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਦੋ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ 15 ਜੁਲਾਈ ਦੀ ਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਦਕੁਸ਼ੀ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਕਿ ਤੀਜੇ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਕਾਰੀ ਨੇ ਅਗਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਪਟਿਆਲਾ ਦੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਰਾਜਿੰਦਰਾ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਜਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ।

ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਦੋ ਵਾਰ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਤਮਹੱਤਿਆ ਦੀ ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ ਵੀ ਦੇ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ ਪਰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੋਈ ਮਦਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤੀ। ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਮੰਨਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਤ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਇੰਨਾ ਕਮਜ਼ੋਰ ਅਤੇ ਅਨਪੜ੍ਹ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੈ ਸਕਦਾ।

ਪਰ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ – ਜੋ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੋਟਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਝੂਠੇ ਵਾਅਦੇ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਜਾਣਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ – ਕਠਪੁਤਲੀ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਕੁਝ ਵੀ ਲਾਭਦਾਇਕ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।ਦਰਅਸਲ, ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਖ਼ੁਦ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਸਰਾਸਰ ਝੂਠ ਬੋਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ।

ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਅਤੇ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਹੀ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਆਪਣੀ ਕਾਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਝੂਠੇ ਦਾਅਵੇ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਵੋਟਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਧੋਖਾ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਹਿੰਗੇ ਇਸ਼ਤਿਹਾਰ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਲੋਕ ਇਹ ਵੀ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੂਜੇ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਚੰਗੀਆਂ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ।

ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਾਲੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੇਰੋਜ਼ਗਾਰੀ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਧ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ । ਪੜ੍ਹੇ-ਲਿਖੇ ਬੇਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਜਾਂ ਤਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੋਂ ਭੱਜ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਜਾਂ ਨਸ਼ੇੜੀ ਬਣ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਹੁਣ ਤਾਂ ਬੇਰੁਜ਼ਗਾਰ ਖੁਦਕੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਵੀ ਕਰਨ ਲੱਗੇ ਹਨ।

ਟਾਈਮਜ਼ ਆਫ਼ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਿਹਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਆਤਮ ਹੱਤਿਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਘੱਟ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।

English Version of the Report

Jobless Protestors Attempt Suicide in Punjab

People also assert that under Kejriwal’s orders, Bhagwant Mann is giving good jobs to people from other states, but people from Punjab are not being employed by the government.

Three of the eleven jobless protestors, who were sitting on hunger strike since July 14 in front of Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur district, allegedly attempted suicide.

According to a July 16 report of The Times of India, two of three protestors had made a suicide attempt on July 15 night while the third protestor attempted the next day and was taken to government’s Rajindra hospital in Patiala.

The protesters say that they had met Bhagwant Mann twice and given him the warning of the suicide, but he did not help them. People believe that Bhagwant Mann who belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is so weak and illiterate that he cannot take any decision in Punjab without Kejriwal’s approval.

But Kejriwal – who is known for making false promises to the voters before the elections – is not allowing puppet CM Bhagwant Mann to do anything useful for the people of Punjab. In fact, Kejriwal himself is telling blatant lies about jobs in Delhi.

However, both Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are giving expensive advertisements in different states to make false claims about their performances as CMs and deceive the voters.

People also assert that under Kejriwal’s orders, Bhagwant Mann is giving good jobs to people from other states, but people from Punjab are not being employed by the government.

As unemployment is increasing rapidly in Punjab under Bhagwant Mann’s government led by Kejriwal, the educated jobless youth are either running away from Punjab or becoming drug addicts. Now, the unemployed people are also trying to commit suicides.

The Times of India report adds that the local police are trying to downplay the suicide attempts by the protesters.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.