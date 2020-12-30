After 10 Million Covid Cases, Indian Minister Joins Vaccine Alliance

The GAVI Board is responsible for strategic direction and policy-making, oversees the operations of the Vaccine Alliance, and monitors programme implementation.

By RMN News Service

With more than 10 million reported Covid-19 cases (actual number can be much higher), the Indian government has completely failed to control the contagion in the country.

But strangely one of the Indian politicians who should be held accountable for coronavirus deaths in the country has been selected to join a global vaccine network.

India’s Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has been nominated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) as a member on the GAVI Board.

Harsh Vardhan will be representing the South East Area Regional Office (SEARO) / Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) constituency on the GAVI Board. The seat is currently held by Mr. Myint Htwe of Myanmar. Harsh Vardhan will be representing India from 1st January 2021 until 31st December 2023.

[ India Reports 10000000 Covid Cases. Who Will Save Indians? ]

The Board meets twice a year in June and November / December and holds an annual retreat, in March or April. All these meetings are normally attended in person.

The GAVI Board is responsible for strategic direction and policy-making, oversees the operations of the Vaccine Alliance, and monitors programme implementation. With membership drawn from a range of partner organizations, as well as experts from the private sector, the Board provides a forum for balanced strategic decision making, innovation, and partner collaboration.

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, as part of its mission to save lives, reduce poverty, and protect the world against the threat of epidemics, has helped vaccinate more than 822 million children in the world’s poorest countries, preventing more than 14 million future deaths.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-lweala presently serves as Chair of the GAVI Alliance Board.