Along with Shaheen Bagh, CAA Protesters Block Another Road in Delhi

By Rakesh Raman

As the protests against the anti-Muslim citizenship laws are spreading like wildfire in India, hundreds of protesters have now occupied the Jaffrabad road in Delhi.

The new protest has come up on the lines of Shaheen Bagh protest where thousands of protesters have been sitting on a road for the past over 2 months.

The protest in Jaffrabad began on Saturday (February 22) night on a road, which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. As a result of the blockade, the Delhi Metro authorities closed the entry and exit gates of the station.

#WATCH Delhi: Heavy security deployed in Jaffrabad metro station area. Protesters are agitating near the metro station, in protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/6ZdYuqesEU — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

The women, carrying the Indian flag and raising Aazadi (freedom) slogans, say they will not go away from the site till the Indian government revokes the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA 2019.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting in India for the past couple of months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced by the government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

The protests began when a few women gathered at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh in December last year. As Shaheen Bagh has become an effective model of civil disobedience movement against the despotic Modi regime, today dozens of similar protest sites have cropped up in India.

Of late, the Supreme Court of India – which does not work independently as it is controlled by the government – had appointed a couple of agents to get the Shaheen Bagh road vacated. But the protesters refused to accept their advice. The protest continues.

Wajahat Habibullah, in his affidavit, has stated that the protest in Shaheen Bagh against Citizenship Amendment Act is peaceful; also stated that the police have blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh. https://t.co/QNShH6AoRJ — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Meanwhile, one of the interlocutors appointed by Supreme Court, Wajahat Habibullah, has filed an affidavit in the Court on the road blockage in Shaheen Bagh. He has stated that the protest in Shaheen Bagh against CAA is peaceful while the police have blocked 5 points around Shaheen Bagh. The Court hearing is scheduled to take place Monday, February 24.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.