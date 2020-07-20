BJP Conspired and Organized Delhi Riots: Says AAP Leader

By RMN News Service

A leader of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Sunday that the violence in Delhi was planned and performed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Singh – an AAP Rajya Sabha MP – alleged that the February communal riots that claimed 53 lives were “engineered” by the BJP, which had hatched a “deep conspiracy” ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

He added that the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal wants to appoint six public prosecutors recommended by the Delhi Police to argue the riot-related cases in the court – while it is alleged that Delhi Police which works under the BJP government was complicit in the Delhi violence.

“The riots in Delhi were an outcome of a deep conspiracy by the BJP. The riots were engineered by the BJP. I am maintaining this from day one and reiterating today. I said this in Parliament as well that the BJP organized the riots. And the police, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA, headed by BJP leader Amit Shah), did not take any action,” Sanjay Singh said.

The AAP leader added that Delhi Police is trying to hide the truth because BJP leaders were involved in the riots, adding that now through Delhi LG, BJP wants to depute lawyers of its choice to suppress the dark deeds and shield the dark faces who were involved in the violence.

While the LG office maintains that the LG is the competent authority to appoint Special Public Prosecutors, most believe that the investigation cannot be fair if Delhi Police – which was allegedly involved in violence – is handling these cases.

Sanjay Singh demanded an unbiased investigation and a fair trial in the Delhi riots cases. His demand comes on the heels of a similar petition sent to the President of India by some respected citizens and social activists.

A group of 72 prominent citizens including IAS officers has urged the President Ram Nath Kovind to order a fair investigation into the communal riots that took place in Delhi in February.

In their letter dated July 17, they have sought a commission of inquiry into the manner of investigation of communal violence in North-East Delhi between the 23rd and 26th of February, 2020 in which 53 people lost their lives. “To ensure that justice is done and those who instigated and caused the violence are prosecuted, it is critical that the investigation be free and fair,” the letter states.

Earlier, Brinda Karat – a CPI(M) leader – had directly blamed India’s Home Minister Amit Shah for the murderous attacks on innocent people of Delhi.

In a video interview with a local news channel, Ms Karat said that Amit Shah – whose whereabouts were not known during the days of violence in February – was secretly leading the rioters to attack people belonging to the minority community or Muslims. “Riots were 100% led by Amit Shah while the police were complicit in the crime,” she said.