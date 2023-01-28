Bollywood Film Pathaan Collects Rs. 55 Crore in India on Day 1: YRF

Since the content quality of almost all Bollywood films is very bad, the films blatantly show violence and vulgarity to deceptively attract film consumers – most of whom are illiterate.

By Rakesh Raman

Film production company Yash Raj Films (YRF) claims that its Bollywood film Pathaan has collected Rs. 55 crore in India on the first day of its release on January 25, 2023.

Although YRF has not revealed the method or the source of its calculation of the collection amount, the company said in a press release issued on January 26 that Pathaan has created a record for the biggest Day 1 for a Hindi film.

[ Note: RMN News Service cannot independently verify the Pathaan collection amount being quoted by YRF. ]

According to the company, the total collections of Pathaan on Day 1 is Rs. 57 crore including Rs. 55 crore for Hindi and Rs. 2 crore for dubbed versions of the film.

“It is a historic day for Indian cinema and we are humbled to see the love and appreciation that is flowing for Pathaan globally,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, a Twitter hashtag #boycottpathan is running on the microblogging site to boycott Pathaan, as its song “Besharam Rang” apparently promotes obscenity by the actress Deepika Padukone who appears in a bikini.

By Rakesh Raman