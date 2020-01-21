CAA-NPR-NRC: Protesters Must Integrate the Anti-Modi Protests

As the ongoing protests against the Narendra Modi government in India are largely directionless, they will not help the protesters achieve desired results.

Therefore, there is an immediate need to integrate all these unorganized protests under a coordinated umbrella movement with a specific title.

By Rakesh Raman

Here is a plan of action.

FREE INDIA MOVEMENT 2.0

FIM 2.0

First Phase of 2020 Civil Disobedience in India

DOS and DON’TS

DOS

Hold all your CAA, NPR, and NRC protests under a bigger FIM 2.0 campaign.

Plan for a long-term agitation to free India from the shackles of dictatorship.

Wear FIM 2.0 headbands (black ribbons with white text FIM 2.0).

Change your Facebook and Twitter profile pictures to FIM 2.0 image.

Ask your working parents / relatives to wear FIM 2.0 headbands or wristbands.

Take group photos with FIM 2.0 posters, banners, pamphlets.

Encourage police and other government workers to support your FIM 2.0 campaign.

Inform international agencies such as the UN, U.S. Congress about FIM 2.0.

Proactively engage with international media outlets.

Plan to revamp the rotten political system in India.

Make a list of your demands.

DON’TS

Do not hold your protests only around CAA, NPR, and NRC, as it is a bigger battle.

Do not depend on Indian courts.

Do not allow politicians to come near your protests, as all politicians are dishonest.

Do not talk to corrupt Indian media persons.

Do not watch movies of Bollywood actors who do not support your protests openly.

Do not watch any TV channel that holds Hindu-Muslim debates.

Do not participate in the current criminalized electoral process.

Do not make any vague statements about Constitution or democracy.

Do not quote the deceased leaders in the current movement.

Do not use Hindu-Muslim, Mandir-Masjid terminology in your discussions.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects.