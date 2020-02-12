CAA Protests: Congress Offers Legal Help to Muslims Arrested Illegally by UP Police

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited Azamgarh city of Uttar Pradesh (UP) today to take firsthand information from the Muslim women who are facing the terror of the UP police while protesting against the anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Scores of women told Ms Gandhi how the male members of their families were arrested by the cruel UP police under the directions of chief minister Adityanath who is known for his brutality on Muslims.

These Muslim women had started the CAA protest on the lines of a similar protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. While the Shaheen Bagh protest has been continuing for the past 2 months, the UP police inflicted a violent crackdown on Muslim women who were seriously injured by the baton charge of the police. Reports suggest that 19 protesters were arrested by the police under draconian laws such as sedition.

Ms Gandhi heard the tale of woes of the women and instructed Congress legal team to arrange bail for those who were arrested by the police.

Congress has also urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India to take action against the ongoing police brutality in UP. A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi submitted a 538-page complaint on January 27 to the NHRC against the UP police’s attacks on innocent people who are protesting peacefully against the Indian government’s discriminatory CAA.