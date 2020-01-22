Shaheen Bagh Protesters Call for Bharat Bandh Against CAA-NPR-NRC Laws
The ongoing protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced by PM Narendra Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah has assumed national dimension.
The leaderless protesters have called for a nationwide stop-India agitation (Bharat Bandh) on January 29. In a meeting with Delhi’s Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal Tuesday, the protesters refused to call off their protest until the Modi government revokes the discriminatory citizenship laws.
Meanwhile, a large section of the protesters asserts that the agitation that had begun in December 2019 against the CAA, has now become an anti-Modi, anti-Shah movement, as both these authoritarian leaders are not fit to rule the country of 1.4 billion people.
Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children,patients,daily commuters, local residents,etc. due to blockade of road. pic.twitter.com/E946YanD33
— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 21, 2020
At this stage, however, the protesters do not have any plan to get rid of Modi and Shah.
