Shaheen Bagh protesters meeting the Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi Anil Baijal on January 21, 2020. Photo: LG Office
Shaheen Bagh Protesters Call for Bharat Bandh Against CAA-NPR-NRC Laws

The ongoing protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced by PM Narendra Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah has assumed national dimension.

The leaderless protesters have called for a nationwide stop-India agitation (Bharat Bandh) on January 29. In a meeting with Delhi’s Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal Tuesday, the protesters refused to call off their protest until the Modi government revokes the discriminatory citizenship laws.

First Phase of 2020 Civil Disobedience in India
Meanwhile, a large section of the protesters asserts that the agitation that had begun in December 2019 against the CAA, has now become an anti-Modi, anti-Shah movement, as both these authoritarian leaders are not fit to rule the country of 1.4 billion people.

At this stage, however, the protesters do not have any plan to get rid of Modi and Shah.

