Climate Crisis Poses Existential Threat: Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has announced that the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis will return for the 117th Congress and that Chair Kathy Castor of Florida will be reappointed to lead the committee.

“The climate crisis is the existential threat of our time, jeopardizing our public health, our economy, our national security and the whole of God’s creation,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Recognizing the urgency of this crisis and its priority for House Democrats, it is a privilege to once again name Congresswoman Kathy Castor as Chair of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis for the 117th Congress.”

Earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a.k.a. AOC (D-NY) had introduced a Green New Deal resolution that brought the climate change discourse to the center stage of American politics.

In its raw and ambiguous form, the deal document submitted on February 7, 2019 by Ms AOC outlined a slew of imperatives for the Federal Government to create a Green New Deal. It blends economic as well as environmental factors to press for the urgency of the new policy framework.

Chair Kathy Castor said that over the past two years, the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis brought together a historic coalition of scientists, union leaders, faith advocates, farmers, tribal leaders, business leaders, and environmental justice champions to deliver a comprehensive, just, and actionable plan for Congress to act on climate.

“The Select Committee’s ‘Solving the Climate Crisis’ report is the most detailed, sweeping climate plan in American history, laying a science-based foundation that rebuilds our economy through clean energy jobs, ensures clean air and keeps America competitive in the 21st century,” she added.

In the 117th Congress, the members of the Committee will work with Speaker Pelosi and the Biden-Harris Administration to turn climate solutions and clean energy investments into a reality.