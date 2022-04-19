Complicit Government Fails to Stop Environmental Crime in Delhi
Case: Criminality of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) officials, and their partners in environmental crime.
As a journalist and environmental activist, I have been fighting against a citywide construction-cum-corruption scandal which is spreading lethal pollution in Delhi. This criminal enterprise is being run by at least 20 top bureaucrats, police officials, members of judiciary, politicians, builders’ mafia, and a number of local criminals of Delhi.
Since lawlessness is rampant in India, all my appeals to stop construction, corruption, and pollution have been falling on deaf ears. I once again sent a detailed report to authorities. An abridged version of the report that I sent is given below.
By Rakesh Raman
To April 10, 2022
Dr. Jitendra Singh
Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) / Prime Minister Office (PMO)
Government of India, North Block, New Delhi 110 001
Mr. Bhupender Yadav
Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change
Govt of India, New Delhi
Mr. Ajay Kumar Bhalla
Home Secretary
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
Government of India, New Delhi
Copy for Urgent Action:
Dr. P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM, Prime Minister Office (PMO), New Delhi
Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India, New Delhi
Mr. Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor (LG) of Delhi
Reference: Prime Minister’s Office Complaint Reference No. __________
Request for Action: Suspend the services of Mr. N.K. Gupta (Divisional Head, UPC-I, CPCB), Dr. K.S. Jayachandran (Member Secretary, DPCC), and their accomplices who are operating in the citywide construction-cum-corruption scandal which is spreading lethal pollution in Delhi. The names / positions of some of the accomplices in this scandal are given in the Exhibit 2 produced below.
Co-Accused: Mr. Tanmay Kumar, IAS [ Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, New Delhi ] and Mr. Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS [ Chairman, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi ]. Mr. Tanmay Kumar and Mr. Sanjeev Khirwar have completely failed in their responsibility to stop the citywide environmental crime and to control deadly pollution in Delhi which has reached a genocidal level.
Please find attached an 18-page document including exhibits, photographs, video links, etc. for your perusal and immediate action.
[ As the investigation in this case is underway, this document has been protected with a password. The password can be provided to investigating agencies and other stakeholders on demand. Moreover, as the case is under investigation, some references and links have been removed / changed in the above report. ]
By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.
He also runs a community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to help the residents of Delhi raise their voice against the growing corruption and injustice in housing societies where millions of people suffer because of rampant corruption and lawlessness.
