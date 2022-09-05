Congress Repeats Rhetoric at Wasteful Delhi Rally

By RMN News Service

The defunct Congress party, which is trying to revive its operations, held a public rally in Delhi today (September 4) against the increasing inflation and unemployment under the Modi regime.

A number of Congress leaders and thousands of people participated in the event. However, the RMN News Service cannot independently confirm if the public participants were hirelings or real people who oppose the policies of India’s prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

After holding protests against the persisting economic slowdown in different parts of the country in August, the Congress agitation under the banner ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol‘ today reached the protest site Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other speakers repeated their usual rhetoric against the anti-people policies of the Modi government. They talked about rapidly rising prices, joblessness, and communal conflicts under the Modi empire. The directionless event is unlikely to save people from the drastic conditions in the country.

Earlier, on August 5, a Congress protest had flopped as the protesters failed to gherao Modi’s house as they had planned. After some feeble shouting on the roads, Congress leaders and workers went back to their homes and slept.

Meanwhile, Congress has announced the Bharat Jodo Yatra or “Unite India March,” which will begin on September 7 from Kanyakumari and culminate in Kashmir after about 5 months and after covering over 3,500 kilometers.